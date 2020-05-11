Iran, Afghanistan FMs agree to hold inquiry into human tragedy in Harirud

According to Afghanistan Foreign Ministry, Zarif and Hanif Atmar agreed to hold inquiry about the human tragedy in Iran-Afghanistan border and composition of teams from both sides for the inquiry.

Hanif Atmar said that Afghanistan government has sent a delegation to Herat to investigate the issue.

Meanwhile, Zarif gave assurance to assign an Iranian probe team, saying they will start inquiry soon.

Both sides agreed that a joint delegation can hold meeting in Mashad and Herat.

Some media have released a video in which a person claimed that some people who entered Iran illegally were arrested and forced them to go into the river by the Iranian border guards.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the tragedy for Afghan nationals happened inside Afghanistan soil and Iranian border guards rejected such an accident in Iran.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry in a message stressed Iran’s strong relations with Afghanistan, saying the US allegations against Iran with regard to accident in Herat is a bitter joke.

“What happened to Afghan nationals in Herat is tragic & unrelated to, but the US regime's allegations against Iran is a 'bitter joke',” it added.

"The regime is a war criminal in Afghanistan & state sponsor of terrorism across the world," Foreign Ministry noted.

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s message was released in reaction to US embassy in Kabul which had used the accident as a tool saying: "We share the concerns of the Afghan government, civil society, and people about reports of killings and abuse against Afghan migrants along the border with Iran."

It also supported Kabul's decision to launch investigation about the issue.

