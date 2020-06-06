Jun 6, 2020, 1:26 PM
Migratory Storks lay eggs in western Iran, Zrebar Lake

Zrebar Lake is situated in the Iranian province of Kordestan west of Marivan. It is 5 km long and a maximum of 1.6 km wide. The villages around this lake in Marivan are a safe and calm place for migratory storks to lay eggs. Sanandaj, Iran, June 6, 2020. IRNA/ Mosleh Pirkhezranian.

