May 30, 2020, 12:00 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83802037
0 Persons

Tags

Charkhalan Summertime tourist resort in Kermanshah province

"Charkhlan" Summertime tourist resort located near "Balasht" village of Dinur section of Kermanshah province (Western Iran). Due to its pastures, abundant springs and medicinal plants, this region hosts nomads, tourists, and nature lovers every year. Kermanshah, Iran. May 30, 2020. IRNA/Bahman Zarei.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 0 =