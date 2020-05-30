Charkhalan Summertime tourist resort in Kermanshah province

"Charkhlan" Summertime tourist resort located near "Balasht" village of Dinur section of Kermanshah province (Western Iran). Due to its pastures, abundant springs and medicinal plants, this region hosts nomads, tourists, and nature lovers every year. Kermanshah, Iran. May 30, 2020. IRNA/Bahman Zarei.

