Gilan World Heritage tablets to be unveiled

The Secretary General of the UNESCO National Commission in Iran on 2019, July 5, announced the registration of Hyrcanian Forest in the World Heritage List.

Hyrcanian forest granted the areas with unique richness of biological diversity, its endemic and endangered species, its natural beauty and its masterpieces of nature creative genius in the form of this ancient forest. North of Iran as along band has diverse natural, economic and social conditions. It characterized by various ecological conditions from 550 to 2200mm precipitation, zero to 5671 m elevation and various vegetation landscape from conifers to broadleaved to Mediterranean plants. These conditions caused great diversity in species. It due to its diverse ecological condition is rich in relic species that some of them referred to the Tertiary period.

Hyrcanian forest contain the most important and significant natural habitats for in-situ conservation of biological diversity, including those containing threatened species of outstanding universal value from the point of view of science or conservation. It also contains superlative natural phenomena or areas of exceptional natural beauty and aesthetic importance.

It is outstanding examples in the record of significant on-going geological processes in the development of landforms and significant geomorphic or physiographic features. It is also outstanding example representing significant ongoing ecological and biological processes in the evolution and development of terrestrial, ecosystems and communities of plants.

"Chador Shab” Weaving in Northern Iranian Village. Qassemabad village in Roodsar County, Gilan Province, is internationally known for its traditional costumes. However, the Chador Shab, a kind of homemade outer garment for women, is also woven by female weavers in this region

The colorful Chador Shab is woven using cotton, wool, and silk strings, and is tied around women’s waist to avoid humidity or used as a bedcover or handbag.

According to the world's statistics, out of some 48 ​​cities and villages across the world which have been registered as a world's city or village of handicrafts, 40 cities belong to the Asia Pacific, 6 cities to Latin America, and 2 cities to Europe.

Referring to Iran's top ranking in terms of the number of cities and villages registered as the world's handicraft villages, Iran has the world's first ranking by registering 11 cities and 3 global villages, which means the total of 14 cities and villages of handicrafts."

The Director-General of Gilan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization on 2020, Jan 28, announced the global registration of Qasem Abad village of Rudsar city as the World Village of Chadorshab weaving by the World Crafts Council.

