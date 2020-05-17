May 17, 2020, 2:53 PM
Varzaneh Desert; Tourist attraction in Central Iran

Varzaneh Desert in southeastern Isfahan, the desert is located 100 km in the east of Isfahan. Enjoying the pleasure of walking along the wetland, you can experience desert trails on dunes with an area of 1,700 hectares. Varzaneh Desert is the most accessible desert in Isfahan city, and the unsurpassed breadth of sand dunes in various shapes and sandy landscapes above the slopes of the sand is incontestable. It’s an ideal place for stargazing at night and much more that you will find out by yourself. Isfahan, Iran, May 17, 2020. IRNA/Rasoul Shojaei.

