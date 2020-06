Jameh Atigh Mosque or Jumu'ah Mosque or Adineh Mosque is one of the most ancient mosques in Shiraz, which is located in the east of Shahcheragh Shrine. This mosque built on order of Amrolith Saffari. The mosque, which is the first historical core of Shiraz, consists of a tall building that has several rooms and naves, and some parts of it have two floors.Shiraz, Iran, June 6, 2020. IRNA/ Reza Ghaderi.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish