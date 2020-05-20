Jofreh Wharf; Tourist attraction in Southern Iran

Jofreh wharf In Bushehr Province , Southern Iran is one of the best leisure and sightseeing options on the shores of Bushehr. Located on the northwest coast of Bushehr city, the wharf provides tourists with the opportunity to see the Persian Gulf and is a good place to buy fresh fish. The Jofreh wharf also offers tourists the opportunity to watch the sunset and sunrise in many seasons of the year. Bushehr, Iran. May 20, 2020. IRNA/Abbas Heidari.

