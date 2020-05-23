May 23, 2020, 1:19 PM
Spring time in Miandoab Northwestern Iran

The colorful and pristine nature of the mountainous areas of Barough section (Ajorlou area) in Miandoab city attracts the attention of every tourist and leads to the greatness of divine creation.Miandoab is a city and capital of Miandoab County, West Azerbaijan Province, Iran. Mahabad, Iran. May 23, 2020. IRNA/Zeinolabedin Sheikhi.

