Spring time in Miandoab Northwestern Iran

The colorful and pristine nature of the mountainous areas of Barough section (Ajorlou area) in Miandoab city attracts the attention of every tourist and leads to the greatness of divine creation.Miandoab is a city and capital of Miandoab County, West Azerbaijan Province, Iran. Mahabad, Iran. May 23, 2020. IRNA/Zeinolabedin Sheikhi.
6125**1424
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Chaharmahal Va Bakhtiari oak jungles
Chaharmahal Va Bakhtiari Province is covered with oak trees, which in the spring, its greenery…
-
Spring time in Sabalan slopes Mount Northwestern Iran; Ardebil
Due to the satisfactory precipitations in winter and spring, the springtime in the 4811-meter-high…
-
Pomegranate trees in garden alleys of Iran
The photo album depicts the pomegranate trees that have blossomed out in Yazd Province of Iran.…
-
Beauties of Spring time in Southern Iran; Choram city
The blossoming of yellow anemone flowers in the days of May in Choram city has given a beautiful…
-
Honorary diploma of German festival goes to Iranian film
Tehran, May 11, IRNA – The short film 'There Will Be Spring' directed by Saeed Bahman received…
-
Iran’s Bakhtiari nomads migrating in spring
The photo album depicts Iranian Bakhtiari nomads who are migrating in the country in spring.…
-
Colorful blossoms of trees in east of Tehran
When spring comes, the nature looks much more alive as the trees get covered in full colorful…
-
After rainfall in northwestern Iran
The beautiful nature of the border city of Oshnaviyeh in the northwestern Iranian province…
-
“Spring will come” to be shown in three int’l festivals
Tehran, May 2, IRNA – The short film “Spring will come” by Saeed Bahman is to participate in…
Your Comment