Chaharmahal Va Bakhtiari oak jungles

Chaharmahal Va Bakhtiari Province is covered with oak trees, which in the spring, its greenery gives a special beauty to the scenery. In addition to vegetation, these trees play an important role in controlling soil erosion and flooding.Kouhrang County, Shahrekord, Iran. May 20, 2020. IRNA/Ahmad Riahi.

