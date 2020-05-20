Chaharmahal Va Bakhtiari oak jungles

May 20, 2020, 11:18 AM
Chaharmahal Va Bakhtiari Province is covered with oak trees, which in the spring, its greenery gives a special beauty to the scenery. In addition to vegetation, these trees play an important role in controlling soil erosion and flooding.Kouhrang County, Shahrekord, Iran. May 20, 2020. IRNA/Ahmad Riahi.

