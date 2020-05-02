“Spring will come” to be shown in three int’l festivals

The movie that is about quarantine was among the 22 best ones in COVID-19 Film Festival. Parts of the film are to be screened in the story of Humanity section of Media One Channel of Canada.

Spring will come is about a person in quarantine in a pandemic that comes across a tree that has newly bloomed…

The short film has participated in Porto Rico’s ENFOQUE Unidos Short Film and Berlin Flash Film Festival. It is also to be shown in the filmmaking campaign with the theme of coronavirus launched by Iran’s Youths Cinema Society.

