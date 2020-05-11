Honorary diploma of German festival goes to Iranian film

The cinematic work depicts the life of a person in quarantine in a pandemic era (COVID-19 outbreak).

Kasra Zagros is the main actor of the film 'There Will Be Spring'.

Iranian artists have been involved in creating numerous artworks in music, visual as well as performing arts to give a boost to the public spirit for combating the COVID-19.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

7129**1416

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish