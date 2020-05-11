May 11, 2020, 12:18 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83783602
0 Persons

Tags

Honorary diploma of German festival goes to Iranian film

Honorary diploma of German festival goes to Iranian film

Tehran, May 11, IRNA – The short film 'There Will Be Spring' directed by Saeed Bahman received the honorary diploma of the April edition of Berlin Flash Film Festival in Germany.

The cinematic work depicts the life of a person in quarantine in a pandemic era (COVID-19 outbreak).

Kasra Zagros is the main actor of the film 'There Will Be Spring'.

Iranian artists have been involved in creating numerous artworks in music, visual as well as performing arts to give a boost to the public spirit for combating the COVID-19.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

7129**1416

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 9 =