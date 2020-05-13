May 13, 2020, 11:10 AM
Beauties of Spring time in Southern Iran; Choram city

The blossoming of yellow anemone flowers in the days of May in Choram city has given a beautiful view to this nomadic area. Choram is a city and the capital of Choram County, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, Iran. May 13, 2020. IRNA/Hossein Khedmati.

