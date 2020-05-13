Beauties of Spring time in Southern Iran; Choram city

The blossoming of yellow anemone flowers in the days of May in Choram city has given a beautiful view to this nomadic area. Choram is a city and the capital of Choram County, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, Iran. May 13, 2020. IRNA/Hossein Khedmati.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Iran’s Bakhtiari nomads migrating in spring
The photo album depicts Iranian Bakhtiari nomads who are migrating in the country in spring.…
-
Colorful blossoms of trees in east of Tehran
When spring comes, the nature looks much more alive as the trees get covered in full colorful…
-
After rainfall in northwestern Iran
The beautiful nature of the border city of Oshnaviyeh in the northwestern Iranian province…
-
“Spring will come” to be shown in three int’l festivals
Tehran, May 2, IRNA – The short film “Spring will come” by Saeed Bahman is to participate in…
-
Snow sweeping in Spring time in Central Iran
Alamut region in Iran's Qazvin Province in the western edge of the Alborz range, between the…
-
Spring time in Iran's Kerman Sarduiyeh District
Sarduiyeh District is a district in Jiroft County, Kerman Province, Iran. Kerman, Iran, May…
-
Nature of Ghezel Ozan region in Northwestern Iran
In the second month of spring, the nature ofGhezel Ozan region in Ardebil Northwestern Iran…
-
Mousavi: Persian Gulf to remain Persian, sea of peace and friendship with neighbors
Tehran, April 29, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a message marked the Persian…
Your Comment