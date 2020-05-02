Snow sweeping in Spring time in Central Iran

Alamut region in Iran's Qazvin Province in the western edge of the Alborz range, between the dry and barren plain of Qazvin in the south and the densely forested slopes of Mazandaran province in the north, Iran, May 2, 2020. Noshahr, Sari, Iran, IRNA/
6125**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Snowy Springtime in north western Iran; Khalkhal City
On the 24th day of April, thick snow covers Khalkhal city in Northwestern Iran and its suburbs.…
-
Northwest Iran wetlands filled with water again
Orumiyeh, April 20, IRNA – The head of Environment Department of Chaldoran County, West Azarbaijan…
-
Snowy springtime in northern Iran
The photo album shows the beautiful snow scenes in Javaher-Deh Village of Ramsar County in…
-
Snowfall in spring in northern Iran
Almost 40cm of snow has covered Astara County in spring and surprised the residents, Gilan…
-
Spring snowfall in northern, western Iran
On the early days of spring, snow covers cities and nature in Sari, northern Iranian province…
Your Comment