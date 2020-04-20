Apr 20, 2020, 5:14 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83758105
0 Persons

Tags

Northwest Iran wetlands filled with water again

Northwest Iran wetlands filled with water again

Orumiyeh, April 20, IRNA – The head of Environment Department of Chaldoran County, West Azarbaijan in northwestern Iran, said that due to the recent good precipitation and melting of snow, wetlands in Chaldoran area have been filled with water again.

Ali Alizadeh told IRNA that each of the wetlands of Chaldoran County has a good amount of water.

Alizadeh said that good precipitation in winter and spring and dredging waterways have brought up the new conditions.

Alizadeh said there are six wetlands in the county, namely Navar, Khan-Gol, Ghoorigol, Pir Ahamd, Zavieh-sofla, and Broon Dam.

He added the six wetlands, which are collectively more than 1,000 hectares, are host to 30 different migratory birds.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 13 =