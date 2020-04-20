Northwest Iran wetlands filled with water again

Ali Alizadeh told IRNA that each of the wetlands of Chaldoran County has a good amount of water.

Alizadeh said that good precipitation in winter and spring and dredging waterways have brought up the new conditions.

Alizadeh said there are six wetlands in the county, namely Navar, Khan-Gol, Ghoorigol, Pir Ahamd, Zavieh-sofla, and Broon Dam.

He added the six wetlands, which are collectively more than 1,000 hectares, are host to 30 different migratory birds.

