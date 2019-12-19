2nd day of Iranian President visit to Malaysia

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a visit to Malaysia on Thursday as he meets with King Sultan Abdullah and Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the sidelines of Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019. December 19, 2019. IRNA.
6125**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Iran condemns any pressure on Qatar
Tehran, Dec 19, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday condemned any pressure…
-
President Rouhani urges Muslims to stand against big powers
Tehran, Dec 19, IRNA - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message urged Islamic states to…
-
KL Summit 2019 kicks off with Iran's participation
Tehran, Dec 19, IRNA – Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 started at the International Conference Center…
-
President Rouhani: Muslims should find ways to counter dollar dominance
Tehran, Dec 19, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on the World of Islam on Thursday…
-
Producing common brand topic of Rouhani, Malaysian PM dialogue
Tehran, Dec 18, IRNA -- Deputy head of the Iranian president's office for communications Alireza…
-
President Rouhani: Solving problems of Muslim world not possible without solidarity
Tehran, Dec 18, IRNA - President Hassan Rouhani underlined that Palestine is one of the chronic…
-
President Rouhani's aide reviews solutions to problems of Iranian expatriates in Malaysia
Tehran, Dec 18, IRNA - Chief of Staff of Iran's presidential office Mahmoud Vaezi attended…
-
Pres. Rouhani: Many problems for Muslims due to US intervention
Tehran, Dec 18, IRNA - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated that many Muslims are in trouble…
-
Iran ready to work with Muslims on artificial intelligence
Kuala Lumpur, Dec 18, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran…
Your Comment