Dec 19, 2019, 12:00 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83600640
0 Persons

Tags

2nd day of Iranian President visit to Malaysia

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a visit to Malaysia on Thursday as he meets with King Sultan Abdullah and Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the sidelines of Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019. December 19, 2019. IRNA.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 11 =