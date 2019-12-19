Iran condemns any pressure on Qatar

President Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Prior to this meeting, Rouhani delivered a speech to the KL Summit 2019 underway in Malaysia capital with the participation of heads of the states of the Islamic countries as well as a large number of Muslim elites and figures.

Commenting on mutual cooperation, President Rouhani said Iran and Qatar are witnessing relations which are growing day by day.

The Iranian president further stressed that Iran and Qatar should make use of their closeness to enhance economic cooperation.

The two countries can also cooperate in the field of joint investment projects, President Rouhani added.

The Qatari Emir, for his part, said Doha and Tehran enjoy special relations that should enhance regarding the present regional conditions.

Appreciating Iran for its stance on sanctions against Qatar, Al Thani said Doha will not forget Tehran's support.

The Iranian president, heading a high-ranking delegation, departed for Kuala Lumpur at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

On Friday, President Rouhani is to visit Japan to hold talks with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on bilateral ties.

