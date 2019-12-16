Dec 16, 2019, 11:15 AM
Minaee Museum, a remarkable cultural heritage in Tehran

Minaee Museum or House is cultural heritage in Tehran. Once belonged to Moniriyeh property of Kamran Mirza's deputy and the son of Nasser al-Din Shah (Qajarid). After Kamran Mirza died, the land was sold to Abdul Hossein Mirza Farmanfarma, grandson of one of Qajarid princes and the then Prime Minister of Iran. This house nowadays is one of Tehran's tourist attractions. Tehran, Iran, December 16, 2019. IRNA/Davoud Ghahardar.

