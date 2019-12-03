Saffron harvest in Iran's Damghan City

Iranian Saffron known as the “red gold”, is a magical ingredient in Persian culture, from aromatic foods and colorful desserts to the physical and spiritual medicine. The expensive spice has long been a high-demand commodity, Known as the city of a hundred gates, Damghan was a safe capital for the Parthian Dynasty (247 BCE – 224 CE). Part of the ancient city walls that used to protect the city and its monuments are still standing there. It shows the military and political importance of Damghan during the period. Semnan, Iran. Dec 3, , 2019. IRNA

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish