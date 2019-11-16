Chinese expert says US unilateralism endangering int'l trade security

Addressing a meeting on 'The US Unilateralism and the Future of International Trade Security' at IRNA premises in Tehran, the Chinese expert added that Iran and China should unite and make themselves stronger to stand up against the US unilateral moves.

He went on to say that despite the sanctions imposed by the US against Iran, the country is making progress in various fields.

The Chinese expert stated that both sides could work on a non-US currency mechanism to expand financial cooperation.

Commenting on Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), he said that the regional states should follow the initiative.

Currently, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Iran is not enormous; he said, adding that the number could rise dramatically.

Wang Nan expressed hope that the number of tourists to Iran will reach 2 million a year in the future.

Saffron, pistachio as well as carpet has been the imported products from Iran to China, he said, noting other products namely honey could be exported from Iran.

Iran is a safe destination for Chinese tourists and Iranians have always been kind to the Chinese tourists, the Chinese expert underlined.

He underscored that Iran enjoys many tourist capability that could be utilized.

Another participant of the meeting named Li Weijian, for his part, said that the US sanctions on Iran are tragic.

He noted that China is capable enough in the high tech industry, adding Iranian investors could seize the opportunity in this regard.

Stressing that there is still some misunderstanding between Iran and China in some way, he emphasized the mutual trust should be enhanced.

Wang Nan called for conducting joint academic research with Iran as well as utilizing cultural similarities.

Weijian pointed out that the countries should pay enough attention to regional peace and security.

Also, the Chinese Academic Delegation visited the Chinese news desk and other sections of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Earlier, the First International Conference on "Unilateralism and International Law" had taken place on October 21 in Tehran.

The event aimed to exchange opinion as well as providing solutions to define the boundaries of unilateralism challenging a range of topics in international law such as International Environmental Law (IEL), human rights, international peace, and security along with international agencies.

