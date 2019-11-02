Nov 2, 2019, 3:32 PM
Thanksgiving celebration for harvesting saffron and barberry

Thanksgiving celebration for harvesting of saffron and barberry was held in Birjand City, South Khorasan, Iranian Saffron known as the “red gold”, saffron is a magical ingredient in Persian culture, from aromatic foods and colorful desserts to the physical and spiritual medicine. There has been a high demand for the expensive commodity that even triggered a war in 1374 in central Europe, Birjand, November 2, IRNA/Mojtaba Gorgi. 6125**1430

