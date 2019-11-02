Thanksgiving celebration for harvesting saffron and barberry

Thanksgiving celebration for harvesting of saffron and barberry was held in Birjand City, South Khorasan, Iranian Saffron known as the “red gold”, saffron is a magical ingredient in Persian culture, from aromatic foods and colorful desserts to the physical and spiritual medicine. There has been a high demand for the expensive commodity that even triggered a war in 1374 in central Europe, Birjand, November 2, IRNA/Mojtaba Gorgi. 6125**1430
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
117,5 tons saffron exported from Khorasan Razavi
A sum of 117.5 tons saffron was exported from Khorasan Razavi province in the first half of…
-
Iran attends int'l charity festival in China
Beijing, Oct 28, IRNA – The international charity festival was held in the presence of 150…
-
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 10
Tehran, Oct 10, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers…
-
Iran exports $570m of medicinal plants
Shahr-e Kord, Oct 3, IRNA – An official of Ministry of Agriculture said on Thursday that Iran…
-
Iran exports 1,450 tons herbal medicine
Shahrekord, Sept 3, IRNA – Managing Director of Forests, Range and Watershed Management Organization…
-
Polyethylene pipe production unit in Qaenat was put into operation
Birjand, Aug 31, IRNA - Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Rahmani on Saturday inaugurated…
-
Economic agreement signed between Iran's Khorasan Razavi, Pakistan's Sindh State
Mashad, July 10, IRNA - Governor of Khorasan Razavi and the Chief Minister of the State of…
Your Comment