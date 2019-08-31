Polyethylene pipe production unit in Qaenat was put into operation

This production unit based in Qaen industrial town annually produces 20,000 tons of Polyethylene pipe.

This production unit has been launched in an area of 10,189 square meters and the infrastructure of 2,314 square meters.

It has cost 35 billion rials to build the plant, and its annual power output is 350 kW and its water consumption will be 6,000 cubic meters.

Rahmani also visited a saffron, barberry and dried processing, and packaging plant of Qaen along with Khorasan Province’s governor and a group of officials.

The unit produces about 200 tons of saffron per year. South Khorasan is the second largest producer of saffron in the country. The products of 2,000 farmers and saffron farmers in the province, especially Qaenat is purchased by the plant.

The head of Birjand Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Mohsen Ehtesham also noted that this product is exported to different countries and in all the packages the name of Iranian saffron has been labeled in world markets.

