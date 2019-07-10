Economic agreement signed between Iran's Khorasan Razavi, Pakistan's Sindh State

Ali Rasoulian, the Deputy Governor of Khorasan Razavi, on the sidelines of the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday noted that the content of MoU was the development of tourism, agricultural and industrial cooperation, exchange of goods and trade, and cooperation in holding foreign exhibitions.

"Iran and Pakistan have had good political and cultural relations throughout history, and we hope that this friendship and good neighborliness, despite the reluctance of some countries, is preserved between the two countries," Khorasan Razavi Governor General Alireaz Razm Hosseini said during the ceremony, recalling the visit of the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to Mashad two months ago.

Referring to the annual visits of 30 million domestic pilgrims and three million foreign pilgrims to Mashad, Razm Hosseini, underlined that Mashad pilgrims are increased by 10-15% annually.

The official stated that Khorasan Razavi has good natural tourism potential underscoring that with the province with one million hectares of agricultural land, in production of 10 agricultural products has the first to fourth rank in the country, and in the production of saffron with an annual production of 250 tons it is ranked first in the world.

The Pakistani Chief Minister of the State of Sindh Syed Morad Ali Shah, for his part, went on to say that Pakistan is seeking to expand its relations with Iran.

The Pakistani figure added, "My first intention to visit Mashad was the pilgrimage of the shrine of Imam Reza (AS), and this pilgrimage is an excuse for the expansion of economic and cultural relations.

He expressed his hope for the expansion of bilateral cultural, political and economic relations, and said, “Given the large number of pilgrims traveling to Mashad, including the travel of the citizens of Pakistan to the city, the development of bilateral relations between Sindh and Khorasan Razavi province is important.”

The Pakistani official pointed to good neighborly relations between the two countries, saying, "It is hoped that the obstacles to building Peace Pipeline between the two countries will be overcome and Iran's gas exports to Pakistan will begin through this pipeline".

