Iran exports 1,450 tons herbal medicine

Speaking in a meeting with local officials, Tarahhom Behzad said that some 2, 500 variety of herbal medicines have been identified in Iran and investment has so far been made on 170 ones.

Most of the herbal medicines are exported in raw form, he added.

Earlier, Head of Research, Training and Promotion Organization of Agricultural Jihad Ministry Eskandar Zand said on Monday that 400 million dollars worth of herbal medicine is being exported each year, of which 80 percent is Saffron.

9376**1416

