Iran exports saffron to 10 countries

Head of Iran's National Council of Saffron Mohsen Ehtesham told national desk of export development of three products of barberry, saffron and jujube on Wednesday that Spain, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Italy, Afghanistan, Qatar, India, Germany and France are the other export destinations of Iran's saffron.

Land under cultivation of saffron is increasing each year, as it production grew to 382 tons in 2018 from 336 tons in 2016, he said, noting that some 450 tons will be harvested from 120,000 hectares.

Some 77 tons of saffron were exported from Iran during the first half of the current Iranian year (started March 21), he said.

Referring to national registration of saffron brand, he said that global registration of the saffron brand requires expense.

Ehtesham further noted that Fund for Supporting Saffron should be formed and half percent of revenues from exports should be deposited to the fund for marketing and conducting researches for sustainability of saffron revenue.

