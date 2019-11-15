Pakistani forces foil attempt to smuggle Iranian saffron

The authorities arrested two Chinese citizens at Islamabad International Airport who were trying to smuggle Iranian saffron worth $32, 000 weighing 11 kilograms.

The Chinese passengers were coming from Urumqi city of China to Islamabad.

Iran produces 85 percent of the world's saffron, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

Iranian Saffron known as the “red gold” is a magical ingredient in Persian culture, from aromatic foods and colorful desserts to the physical and spiritual medicine. The expensive spice has long been a high-demand commodity. Today Iran exports saffron to 10 countries.

