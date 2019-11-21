Greece stresses expanding agricultural ties with Iran

Voridis made the remarks at a meeting with Iran's ambassador in Athens Ahmad Naderi during which the minister noted that Greece could increase the scope of good agricultural relations with Iran.

Voridis added that the expansion of bilateral cooperation in agricultural areas was beneficial to both countries.

Referring to the unilateral and illegal withdrawal of the US from the internationally-confirmed and UNSC-endorsed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said that on the one hand, US officials say they support the people of Iran, and the other hand, they have imposed the most severe inhumane sanctions on them and calls other countries for accepting the sanctions.

In the meeting, many fields of cooperation were discussed, including exchange of agriculture products and machinery, training and research, doing joint research, Greek companies' investments in producing medicinal plants, joint cultivation of Greek cotton and corn seeds in Iran, Iran's using Greece's experience in panting grapes and olives, and cooperation in producing saffron.

