Saffron harvest in northeast Iran

Iranian Saffron known as the “red gold”, saffron is a magical ingredient in Persian culture, from aromatic foods and colorful desserts to the physical and spiritual medicine. The expensive spice has long been a high-demand commodity, Torbat Heidarieh, November 11, IRNA/Ali Hamed Haghdoust. 6125**2050
