Nov 11, 2019, 3:47 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83550617
0 Persons

Tags

Saffron harvest in northeast Iran

Iranian Saffron known as the “red gold”, saffron is a magical ingredient in Persian culture, from aromatic foods and colorful desserts to the physical and spiritual medicine. The expensive spice has long been a high-demand commodity, Torbat Heidarieh, November 11, IRNA/Ali Hamed Haghdoust. 6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 11 =