Pumpkin Festival in Northern Iran; Rasht

Pumpkin is one of the agricultural products of Gilan province in Northern Iran that is grown in early autumn and is a food for cold seasons in cooking special household bread, cakes, pickles, lavash and so on a festival occasion. Rasht is a creative gourmet city in Iran. Rasht, Iran, November 13, 2019. IRNA/Abouzar Hamidi.
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Shiraz can easily sign twinning pact with South African cities
Shiraz, Nov 11, IRNA - South Africa's ambassador to Iran in a meeting with Shiraz mayor said…
-
City of Qazvin hosting Russian cultural days gathering
Qazvin, Nov 11, IRNA – Seminar of Russia cultural days started its third day in Qavin on Monday.
-
Mashhad Int'l Airport ranks 12th in world
Mashhad, Nov 11, IRNA – Managing Director of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company Siavash…
-
Saffron harvest in northeast Iran
Iranian Saffron known as the “red gold”, saffron is a magical ingredient in Persian culture,…
-
Mazandaran governor general, S. Korean ambassador meet
Sari, Nov 9, IRNA – South Korea's ambassador in Tehran Yu Jang Hian who is currently in Babolsar…
-
FM Zarif calls for revitalization of ECOTA
Tehran, Nov 9, IRNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday called for revitaliza…
-
Iran attends Int'l medical exhibition in Baku
Baku, Nov 7, IRNA- Iran has taken part in Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition…
-
Larijani calls for expansion of all-out relations with Azerbaijan
Tehran, Nov 4, IRNA – Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said on Monday that the Iranian parliament…
Your Comment