Nov 13, 2019, 10:06 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83552978
0 Persons

Tags

Pumpkin Festival in Northern Iran; Rasht

Pumpkin is one of the agricultural products of Gilan province in Northern Iran that is grown in early autumn and is a food for cold seasons in cooking special household bread, cakes, pickles, lavash and so on a festival occasion. Rasht is a creative gourmet city in Iran. Rasht, Iran, November 13, 2019. IRNA/Abouzar Hamidi.

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 10 =