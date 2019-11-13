Pumpkin Festival in Northern Iran; Rasht

Pumpkin is one of the agricultural products of Gilan province in Northern Iran that is grown in early autumn and is a food for cold seasons in cooking special household bread, cakes, pickles, lavash and so on a festival occasion. Rasht is a creative gourmet city in Iran. Rasht, Iran, November 13, 2019. IRNA/Abouzar Hamidi.

