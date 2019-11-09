FM Zarif calls for revitalization of ECOTA

Zarif made the remarks at the 24th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Turkey, adding that the acts would enable businessmen to participate in regional developments.

The ECO capacity for economic convergence has remained untouched, the official underlined.

He went on to say that promoting peace and security as well as the common values should be regarded among top priorities of the ECO members.

He termed the lack of a proper economic model as the first and foremost challenge of the ECO, noting that the cooperation framework to achieve the objectives of the ECO need to be rearranged.

The Eco-vision document for 2025 is the latest attempt of the ECO to promote regional interactions in various fields including transit, transportation, energy, trade as well as tourism, Zarif underlined.

The Iranian top diplomat called for speeding up the necessary mechanisms and plans in this end.

Despite the unilateral as well as cruel sanctions imposed on Iran, the country pursues its commitments in line with the ECO policies, he said.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is an Asian political and economic intergovernmental organization that was founded in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey. It provides a platform to discuss ways to improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities.

