Shiraz can easily sign twinning pact with South African cities

Vika Mazwi Khumalo noted on Monday that his country is ready to cooperate in using the opportunities and capacities of the city of Shiraz, adding, "We will witness the beginning of cooperation in various areas as we build relationships between Shiraz and South African cities."

Khumalo pointed out that the South African Embassy in Iran could provide the opportunity to establish contacts and meetings with Shiraz city directors and important cities such as Johannesburg.

Referring to the need to focus on efficient and effective communication between Shiraz and Johannesburg, South African diplomat said that Shiraz is a very clean city and can share experiences pertaining to urban cleanliness with Johannesburg.

In addition to economic issues, the South African delegation's visit to Shiraz has also a focus on tourism, Khumalo said, adding, "We are interested in establishing cooperation between Shiraz and the South African cities."

The South African ambassador in Iran pointed to areas of cooperation in the field of tourism, and said that with the cooperation of Shiraz municipality "we can bring the managers of South African agencies to the city to get acquainted them with the capacities of Shiraz, as well as the participation of Shiraz tourism agencies in the 2020 tourism exhibition".

