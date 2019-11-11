City of Qazvin hosting Russian cultural days gathering

The seminar which is part the country's cultural week in Iran is attended by 70 Russian artists and officials as well the province's deputy governor general, Ali Farrokhzad.

Addressing the event at Imam Khomeini International University, Farrokhzad said that the cultural event will help promote cultural diplomacy between Iran and Russia.

Noting that the art plays a crucial role in boosting cultural diplomacy among the countries, he added that Iran-Russia relations have continued for centuries, as they have signed many memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

Holding the seminar in Qazvin is a suitable opportunity for boosting tourism relations between Iran and Russia, he said.

Tourism is considered as one of the main features of development in the province and the seminar will surely lead to development of tourism, Farrokhzad said.

