Mazandaran governor general, S. Korean ambassador meet  

During the meeting, Ahmad Hosseinzadegan said that Mazandaran is the hub of Iran's sports and taekwondo is one of the sports welcomed by the Mazandaran residents and acquiring global and Olympic medals indicate that it enjoys a special status in the course.

Describing South Korea as a talented country in various athletic courses and respectful rival for Iran, he said, "We have close competition with it and we use knowledge of the Korean coaches in various athletic courses."

Athletic diplomacy paves the way for promoting bilateral relations, he said, noting that given proximity between the Iranian and South Korean nations, they can further improve bilateral relations in the fields of diplomacy, science, tourism, trade and investment.

Proposing establishing sisterhood ties between Mazandaran and one of the South Korean provinces, he said that such a memorandum of understanding will help promote mutual collaboration.

Welcoming Mazandaran governor general's proposal, South Korean ambassador hailed the province's high capability on Taekwondo, saying that the provincial championship in the 30th South Korean Ambassador's Cup Taekwondo Championship 2019 is indicative of the province's high athletic capacity.

Yu Jang Hian also promised to do concerted efforts in line with establishing further communications between South Korean provinces and Mazandaran.

