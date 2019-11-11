Mashhad Int'l Airport ranks 12th in world

Mashhad International Airport is the second largest airport in the country in terms of size and flight operations among 53 airports of the Iranian Airports Company, Siavash Amir Makri said.

The share of Iran’s air transportation is between 3-5 percent, while Mashhad’s share is about 20%, he added.

There has been good infrastructure in this airport over the past few years and it has now a nominal capacity of about 6 million people, he said adding that it has the capacity of accommodating some 10.5 million people.

Thanks to Mashhad for turning into a religious tourism hub, governor of Razavi Khorasan has asked for building a new international airport in the city with the capacity of 50 million passengers, Amir Makri said.

