Hassan Rouhani's meetings in Baku, , Azerbaijan

On the sidelines of the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held meetings with Pakistani President Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi, Venezuelan President Maduro and The Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, Baku, Azerbaijan, October 25, 2019. IRNA.
Related News
-
Rouhani: NAM can found new pole of power in future's multipolar world
Baku, Oct 25, IRNA -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that blessed with a big population…
-
Iran, Pakistan determined to develop comprehensive ties: Rouhani
Tehran, Oct 25, IRNA - The president of Islamic Republic Of Iran praised Iran-Pakistan relations…
-
Rouhani praises resistance of Iranian, Venezuelan nations
Baku, Oct 25, IRNA - The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a meeting with the President…
-
18th NAM Summit kicks off in Baku
Baku, Oct 25, IRNA – XVIII Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement…
-
Rouhani urges promoting unity among Muslims to prevent fragmentation
Tehran, Oct 25, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday stressed the need for promoting…
-
President Rouhani: Iran-Azerbaijan ties enhances to satisfactory levels
Tehran, Oct 24, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that Tehran-Baku relations…
-
Zarif, Azeri media, think tanks directors discuss Tehran-Baku ties
Tehran, Oct 24, IRNA – A group of media directors and members of think tanks of Azerbaijan…
-
President Rouhani says Iran-Azerbaijan ties becoming "strategic"
Tehran, Oct 24, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani said that in the past six years the relations…
-
President Rouhani arrives in Baku to attend NAM Summit
Tehran, Oct 24, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan Republic, on Thursday…
-
President Rouhani leaves Tehran for Baku
Tehran, Oct 24, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani left Tehran for Baku, Azerbaijan Republic,…
Your Comment