Rouhani praises resistance of Iranian, Venezuelan nations

Rouhani said at a meeting with Venezuelan President Maduro on the sideline of the Non-Aligned (NAM) Summit in Baku that Iran and Venezuela in all international and political communities have supported and will continue to support each other, and we are ready to share our experience with Venezuela in the fields of technology and cyber infrastructure, modern technologies and agriculture, as well as strengthening financial and banking cooperation.

The President stated that we can work together to gain prosperity and progress and stated that the Americans have failed to achieve their goals in our region from Iraq and Syria to Palestine, Afghanistan, and Yemen and all their conspiracies against us have failed.

In recent months, most of Iran's economic indicators have been positive, indicating that the arrogance and US' plans and their economic pressures have been unsuccessful, he said.

The president invited the Venezuelan president to pay an official visit to Iran.

The President of Venezuela for his part commended the struggle and resistance of the Iranian people during the meeting and emphasized that the Iranian and Venezuelan nations with endurance against the US' avarice have inevitably defeated the country making it retreat and accept the defeat.

Maduro called for greater expansion of Iranian-Venezuelan relations in all areas, saying that the two countries' joint commission for economic cooperation has prepared all the solutions and areas of cooperation that we need to act on as soon as possible.

Unfortunately in the United States the most warmongering and hawkish group has seized the power and mastermind conspiracies against Iran, Venezuela and the independent states, he said adding that now all independent countries have formed an extensive front against the extremist and terrorist behaviors of the United States which is a very valuable step.

