Bakhtiari nomads migration in Iran

Migration is the term that explains thousands of years of traditional life in the mountain-sides of Zagros. "Malkanon" is the most important life matter of the nomads, In addition, Malkanon reminds the most significant Bakhtiari tribe's piece of music. Malkanon is the ancient historical tradition of Bakhtiari nomads and is the beginning of the nomads' migration. In Bakhtiari culture, "migration" is associated with hardship and effort, and Bakhtiari men and women take the plunge by travel through maintains and rushing rivers, October 22, 2019. IRNA/Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi.
