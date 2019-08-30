Festival of Colors at Bakhtiari Wedding ceremonies

At the end of the harvest season in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari tribal areas, wedding ceremonies illuminated with handful Bakhtiari colors will be kicked off. The men and women, side by side, are to welcome the bride and groom's families. The great tribe of Sheikh Robat is one of those tribes that celebrates this ceremony in Bazoft region. Bakhtiari is one of Iran's oldest tribes, preserving its noble customs Aug 30, Shahrekord, IRNA /Maryam Almomen.
