Oct 6, 2019, 2:53 PM
"Kareh Bas" Waterfall in Chaharmahal Va Bakhtiari

"Kareh Bas" Waterfall is located in "Gerdebisheh" region in Chaharmahal Va Bakhtiari province, which requires several hours of hiking along the river to reach there, Shahrekord, Oct 6, 2019. IRNA/ : Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi

