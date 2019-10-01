Oct 1, 2019, 12:40 PM
Iran's second national handicrafts & tourism exhibition in Shahrekord

Iran's Second National Handicrafts and Tourism Exhibition opened by Pouya Mahmoudian, Deputy Director of Handicrafts and Traditional Arts affiliated to Ministry of Culture, Tourism and handicrafts and other provincial officials at the permanent site of Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari International Exhibits. Shahrekord, October 1, IRNA / Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi.

