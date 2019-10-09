Kordestan province, historical and natural attractions for tourists

Korderstan province of Iran is a tourist hub in northwestern Iran. The mild climate, pristine nature, rich culture and diverse monuments such as "Emarate Vakil, Sanandaj Jame Mosque, Lake Zaribar Marivan and the historic village of Palangan are among the tourist attractions of the province. Many foreign and domestic tourists visit the province annually, Sanandaj, Oct 8, 2019. IRNA/ Seyed Mosleh Pirkhezranian.
