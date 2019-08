Over 3,000 films have been issued for the Slovakian festival.

It is worth noting that Iran with over 300 works ranks first with regard to number of works.

Iranian filmmaker together with referees from Switzerland, Czech, Slovakia, Serbia, Italy, and the UK will judge the festival participants.

Hosseinpour also held a workshop in the 25th Art Film Festival for the students last year.

The event is slated to be held in Košice, Slovakia.

