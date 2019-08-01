Kurdestan province signs investment deal with KRG

Deputy Governor General for Coordinating Economic Affairs and Development of Resources Hossein Firouzi said on Wednesday that all the provincial organizations including Sanandaj Municipality are seeking to pave the path for the presence of foreign investors in the province.

Noting that the investor should benefit from his investment, Hossein Firouzi said that the deal was signed following two years of expert studies.

Expressing pleasure over presence of another foreign investor in the province, he added that investors from Kurdestan province can invest in KRG so that two-way investment will continue.

This is the third KRG's investor that is planning to invest in Kurdestan province.

