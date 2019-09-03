Iranian border guard officials determined to reopen border markets

Brigadier General Qasem Rezai arrived in Marivan city on Tuesday after visiting the border in the western province.

Sardar Rezaei added that commanders of the Kurdistan Border Regiment have established and consolidated the security and stability of the borders by accompanying the border guards through proper interaction and cooperation with them.

He went on to say that border areas are safe places for investment, adding that we announce there is full security for investments including in the field of conversion industries, factories and activating border markets in border provinces and cities and investors can safely invest in these parts of the country, especially Kurdistan.

The top commander noted elsewhere that activating border markets is a form of creating employment, and we are determined to activate border markets, and the government has made good efforts that we hope to yield result soon.

Governor of Iraq's Sulaimaniyah Haval Abu Bakir on July 6 had noted that given the provision of the necessary conditions, including the peace and security on the two sides of the borders of Iran and Kurdistan Region of Iraq, it is expected that investments also increase.

At a joint news conference with the governor of Kurdestan province, Bakir stated that a memorandum of understanding was signed in 13 paragraphs between the two governors, and this time the managers of other organizations, such as agriculture and tourism, also contributed.

The Kurdish official pointed out that “we should build a bridge between the two sides instead of the wall, adding, "Today, comfort, peace and security exist both in Iraqi Kurdistan and in Iran's Kurdestan, and this is the best indicator for boosting investment.”

The governor of Sulaimaniyah noted that in recent years, Iraq's economic relations with Iran have increased.

