Gathering of Daf players in Sanandaj

Daf is a large Persian and Arabic frame drum used in popular and classical music. The frame is usually made of hardwood with many metal ringlets attached, and the membrane is usually fish skin but other skin types such as cow, goat, and horse are used. The Daf is mostly used in Greater Iran, Arab world, Indian subcontinent, Iraqi Kurdistan province, Central Asia, and usually accompanies singers and players of the tanbur, violin, Oud, Saz, and other Middle Eastern instruments. Some dafs are equipped with small cymbals, making them analogous to a large tambourine. The big gathering of Daf players was held on Tuesday at the Independence Park in Sanandaj. Aug 14, Sanandaj, IRNA/ Seyed Mosheh Pir Khazraeian.