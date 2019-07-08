Iraqi Kurdistan mulls import of Iranian foodstuff: Iraqi offcial

He said in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Monday.

The two sides Customs Administrations fully cooperate for transit of goods and import of foodstuffs to Sulaimaniyah province, he said.

The Iranian food stuffs are welcomed in Sulaimaniyah, he said.

By the time the purchase of these goods would not be detrimental to the domestic production of Iraqi Kurdistan, import of these goods will not be prevented, he said.

To protect domestic production, import and export of the Iranian products have been prohibited inside the Iraqi Kurdistan or Sulaimaniyah, Farjamohmammad said.

