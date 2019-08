Speaking to IRNA, managing director of Kurdestan Province Bakhtiar Rahmani Pour said the internal transit from Bashmaq was 20,576 tons worth $5,886,509.

He added that 326,910 tons goods worth $1,312,434,831 have been the amount of external transit.

Bashmaq is a village in Khav and Mirabad Rural District, Khav and Mirabad District, Marivan County, Kurdestan Province.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish