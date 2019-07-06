Use of finance to implement Sanandaj-Sulaimaniyah railway project essential

In a signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU) between Kordestan’s and Sulaimaniyah officials Saturday, Moradnia went on to say that Iran is having difficulty with the use of finance because of outrageous US sanctions.

The official underscored that if the officials of Sulaimaniyah and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq could use the finance to run the Sanandaj- Sulaimaniyah railway project, the plan would be implemented more quickly.

Kordestan governor general added that the Deputy Director of Economic Coordination Department and the head of the Provincial Management and Planning Organization were appointed to follow the provisions of the memoranda of understanding between the two sides. The governor of Sulaimaniyah is expected to elect his directors for this matter.

Moradnia said that with this, the results and outcomes of the trips will be clearly identified and announced.

The governor of Sulaimaniyah Haval Abu Bakir also for his part noted at the meeting that the new memorandum is a continuation and finalization of the past memoranda between the parties.

Bakir reiterated that "Thereafter, a monthly gathering should take place between the two sides' representatives, so that there is no problem in communication.

"We hope that our future trip will focus on the achievements of the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding," the official stated.

Kordestan and Sulaimaniyah Provinces’ governors at the Sanandaj Shadi Hotel exchanged a memorandum of understanding in 13 articles in economic, engineering, industrial, border and tourism areas.

