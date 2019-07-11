IRGC force killed in landmine blast

The public relations office of the force announced on Thursday that officer Mohammad Ahmadi was killed during the demining process on Wednesday.
Sanandaj, July 11, IRNA – A member of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in a landmine explosion during a process of cleaning a minefield in Sarvabad, Kordestan Province in western Iran.
The public relations office of the force announced on Thursday that officer Mohammad Ahmadi was killed during the demining process on Wednesday.
The mines are the remnants of Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988).
