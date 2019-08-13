Iran proposes UNESCO to register Hawraman

Speaking to IRNA, Managing Director of Kordestan Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism office Mohsen Alavi said that 80 experts in various fields have gathered facts, adding that studies have been conducted in anthropology, archeology, natural sciences, architecture, historical documents and dwelling.

He added that over 500 antiquities related to the Paleolithic era have been discovered in this area.

He described the registration of Hawraman as an important step for the development of the province.

Hawrāmān is a mountainous region located within the provinces of Kordestan and Kermanshah in western Iran which also extends into north-eastern Iraq within Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

Hawraman in the Kurdish language means the land of sun.

One of the outstanding features of this region is its rocky and mountainous landscape, which include historical villages, castles and religious sites, with different customs and rituals.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish