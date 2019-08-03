Tabriz Historic Bazaar; world's largest and most interconnected complex

From very past, Tabriz has been known as “the Firsts”; such that hearing name of Tabriz evokes the firsts in human’s mind. Now that you have traveled to this city, we suggest spending a part of your time to visit the firsts of Tabriz. Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex consists of a series of interconnected, covered, brick structures, buildings, and enclosed spaces for different functions. Tabriz and its Bazaar were already prosperous and famous in the 13th century, when the town, in the province of Eastern Azarbaijan, became the capital city of the Safavid kingdom, Aug 3, East - Azerbaijan, Tabriz, IRNA/Ali Hamed Haqdoust.